Mumbai Tragedy: Security Guard Killed by Allegedly Drunk Gym Trainer in Bhandup, Accused Arrested

A tragic incident unfolded in Bhandup West, where a security guard was severely injured after being attacked by a gym trainer, Vishal Eknath Gawde, who was allegedly intoxicated at the time. The guard, who was hospitalized, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday at KEM Hospital. The Bhandup Police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including sections 115(2), 117(2), 352, and 103. According to Senior Police Inspector Dattatreya Khandagale, the accused has been arrested and remanded to police custody until September 2.

The victim, identified as 60-year-old Shivaji Dattu Barve, had been working as a security guard at Dreams Society in Bhandup West for the last five years. Vishal Gawde, the accused, was a former gym trainer at the same society. Gawde had reportedly been dismissed from his job for reasons not disclosed. On the night of August 27, at around 9:30 PM, Gawde attempted to enter the society premises. Barve, who was on duty at the time, stopped him and asked for the reason for his visit.

When Gawde did not provide a clear response, Barve called a colleague for support and prevented Gawde from entering the premises. This enraged Gawde, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol. He began verbally abusing Barve and then physically assaulted him. During the altercation, Gawde allegedly slammed Barve's head against a wall, causing severe injuries. Despite the bleeding, Gawde reportedly continued the assault by picking up Barve and throwing him to the ground multiple times.

Barve was immediately taken to Dreams Hospital by his colleagues and later transferred to KEM Hospital in Parel due to the severity of his injuries. Medical examinations revealed that Barve had suffered significant head trauma and spinal injuries, which required surgery.

Unfortunately, Barve passed away on Thursday while receiving treatment at KEM Hospital. Following his death, the police have added a murder charge under Section 103 to the case against Gawde. The accused has since been arrested, presented in court, and is now in police custody until September 2, as confirmed by Senior Police Inspector Dattatreya Khandagale.