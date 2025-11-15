Mumbai Tragedy: Two Workers Killed, Three Injured as Excavated Soil Collapses at Construction Site

In a tragic incident in Mumbai’s Byculla area, two labourers lost their lives and three others sustained injuries after a large heap of excavated soil collapsed on them during foundation and piling work at a building site. The injured workers are currently undergoing treatment at Nair Hospital.

According to information received, construction work is underway at Habib Mansion on Hans Road in Byculla West. Excavation work for the building’s foundation was in progress. On Thursday afternoon, while soil was being removed from the pit, a large mound suddenly caved in, trapping five labourers underneath.

All five were immediately rushed to Nair Hospital. Among them, Rahul (30) and Raju (28) were declared dead before admission.

The other three labourers — Sajjad Ali (25), Sobat Ali (28) and Lal Mohammad (18) — sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment. Hospital authorities have stated that their condition is stable.

The incident has left the local community in shock and sorrow.