Mumbai Tragedy: Two-Year-Old Girl Dies In Juhu After Man Falls on Her While Playing

A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Juhu on January 2 when a two-year-old girl, Vidhi Agrahari, tragically lost her life in an accident caused by rough play. The accident occurred at Dhobi Ghat on Juhu Church Road, where Vidhi was playing outside her family’s grocery store. Her parents, who live on the premises, witnessed the events leading to the tragedy.

According to Vidhi's father, Vinay Agrahari, the two men involved in the incident, Harshad Gurav (20) and Shahnawaz Ansari (25), were joking and playing roughly with each other near the child. Concerned for her safety, Vidhi’s mother had asked them to move away and play elsewhere. After a brief break, the duo returned to the same spot and continued their rough antics. In a tragic turn of events, Harshad lost his balance and fell on Vidhi, causing her to sustain severe head injuries and lose consciousness.

Upon hearing the commotion, Vidhi’s mother rushed outside and found her daughter bleeding from the mouth and nose. The family, along with Harshad, immediately rushed the child to Cooper Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries two days later. Devastated by the loss of their only child, Vidhi’s parents have demanded strict action against those responsible. “We have lost our daughter, and their carelessness took her life. We want justice,” said her father, who also questioned why the men returned to the same spot despite being asked to leave earlier. The Juhu police have registered a case under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against Harshad Gurav, who is a college student. Although a notice has been served to Gurav, no arrests have been made as of now.