Mumbai Train Power Block: Central Railway To Operate Special mid Night Block on July 20; Check Details

Central Railway will implement special traffic and power blocks due to the Overhead Equipment (OHE) work required for the erection of a new portal boom and the dismantling of old anchors. This will involve the use of an 800 MT airdrop road crane to facilitate the launching block for the Carnac Bunder girder.

The details of the blocks to be operated are as under:

Date of block: 20/21.07.24 (Saturday/Sunday Night time)

Duration of block: 12.30 am to 04.30 am (04:00 hrs)

Traffic Block Section:

UP & DOWN SLOW Lines and UP & DOWN FAST Lines between Byculla and CSMT (Including 7th Line & CSMT Shunting neck)

UP & DOWN HARBOUR Lines between Vadala Road and CSMT (Including 7th Line & CSMT Shunting neck-2)

REPURCUSSIONS ON TRAIN OPERATIONS

Working of suburban trains during the block period

Suburban services will not be available between Byculla and CSMT on MAIN line & Vadala Road and CSMT on HARBOUR line during the block period.

UP and DOWN suburban services on MAIN Line will be short terminated/originated at Byculla, Parel, Thane and Kalyan stations.

UP and DOWN suburban services on HARBOUR Line will be short terminated/originated at Vadala Road station.

ON MAIN LINE

• Last local from CSMT on DOWN SLOW Line N 1 CSMT Dep 00:14 hrs Kasara Arr 03:00 hrs.

• Last local for CSMT on UP SLOW Line S 52 Kalyan Dep 22:34 hrs CSMT Arr 00:06 hrs.

• First local from CSMT on DOWN FAST Line S 3 CSMT Dep 04:47 hrs Karjat Arr 06:07 hrs.

• First local for CSMT on UP SLOW Line T 2 Thane Dep 04:00 hrs CSMT Arr 04:56 hrs.

ON HARBOUR LINE

• Last local from CSMT on DOWN HARBOUR Line PL 1 CSMT Dep 00:13 hrs Panvel Arr 01:33 hrs.

• Last local for CSMT on UP HARBOUR Line PL 194 Panvel Dep 22:46 hrs CSMT Arr 00:05 hrs.

• First local from CSMT on DOWN HARBOUR Line PL 9 CSMT Dep 04:52 hrs Panvel 06:12 hrs.

• First local for CSMT on UP HARBOUR Line B 2 Bandra Dep 04:17 hrs CSMT Arr 04:48 hrs.

Short termination of Mail/Express trains

The following Mail/Express trains will be short terminated at Dadar station:

12870 Howrah-CSMT Superfast Exp

11058 Amritsar-CSMT Exp

12052 Madgaon-CSMT Janshatabdi Exp

22120 Madgaon-CSMT Tejas Exp

11020 Bhubaneswar-CSMT Konark Exp

12810 Howrah-CSMT Mail

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.