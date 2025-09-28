Mumbai: Train Services from This CSMT Platform to Remain Suspended from October to December

From Wednesday, October 1, Platform 18 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai will be closed for around 80 days as part of the Rs 2,450-crore redevelopment project led by the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA). The platform, which handles long-distance trains including Rajdhani, Shatabdi, and Vande Bharat, also provides passengers direct access to P D’Mello Road and the Eastern Freeway. During this period, the Amravati and Nandigram Express trains will terminate at Dadar instead of CSMT. Barricades will be installed, and excavation work will begin to lay foundations for an elevated passenger deck expected to be completed by December 19.

🚨🚧 Attention Passengers!

Traffic & Power Block at CSMT platform 18 for redevelopment work.

📅 1st Oct to 19th Dec 2025

Train services from platform 18 suspended.

12112 Amravati-CSMT & 11002 Ballarshah-CSMT Express will terminate at Dadar on 30th September.



Passengers are… pic.twitter.com/pl4cf8RPIa — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) September 27, 2025

Also Read: Mumbai: Prison Officer Seriously Injured After Inmate Assault at Arthur Road Jail

Platform Closure Essential For Construction Of Elevated Deck

The closure of Platform 18 is necessary to carry out piling and foundation work for the new elevated deck, which will eventually span all platforms at CSMT. “We cannot avoid shutting down Platform 18, as it is the primary access point for moving both workers and materials for this project,” said a Central Railway official, as reported by The Indian Express. The upcoming deck will feature modern amenities such as ticket counters, waiting lounges, food courts, retail outlets, and entertainment zones, all aimed at enhancing the passenger experience. While suburban train services are expected to continue normally, long-distance trains will be shifted to other platforms.

Train Adjustments, Passenger Flow, And Maintenance Impacts

Platforms 11 to 18 collectively manage 40 to 45 long-distance trains daily, with Platform 18 handling six to eight trains, serving thousands of passengers every day. Earlier this year, upgrades to Platforms 12 and 13 to accommodate 24-coach trains caused temporary disruptions; similar adjustments will now be carried out on Platform 18. Special blocks will also be enforced between Dadar and Kurla, and Byculla and Parel, to facilitate the erection of girders for new pedestrian bridges. Late-night local trains may face some disruptions, and maintenance schedules for premium trains could experience minor delays, although safety measures will remain uncompromised.

Modernised Facilities And Phased Redevelopment Goals

The redeveloped elevated deck will provide passengers with ticket counters, spacious waiting areas, music stalls, retail shops, food courts, and entertainment zones, all designed to improve comfort and convenience. The phased redevelopment project aims to modernise the historic UNESCO World Heritage station while preserving its architectural heritage. Once completed, CSMT will feature improved accessibility, clearly defined arrival and departure zones, reduced congestion, and smoother commuting for all travellers. The station will continue to serve as one of Mumbai’s busiest transport hubs, offering a modernised yet heritage-sensitive environment for long-distance and suburban passengers alike.