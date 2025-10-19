Mumbai: Truck Driver Arrested for Smuggling 700 Kg of Beef, Two Suspects at Large

A shocking incident unfolded on Sunday morning when the Bhoiwada Police intercepted a truck carrying approximately 700 kilograms of beef in Dadar, Mumbai. The driver, identified as Javed Nasir Khan, 34, was immediately arrested, while two others linked to the alleged supply chain remain at large, reported by Free Press Journal. Officials revealed that the seizure followed a tip-off regarding the movement of illegal meat in central Mumbai. Upon inspection, the truck was found loaded with neatly packed meat, suspected to be beef, ready for distribution. Authorities seized the consignment and sent samples for forensic verification.

According to Bhoiwada Police, a case has been registered under the Maharashtra Animal Protection Act and the Transport of Animals Act, both of which impose strict penalties for the slaughter or transportation of cows and their progeny, reported by Free Press Journal. In Maharashtra, possession or sale of beef is a criminal offence, punishable by up to five years in jail and fines reaching ₹10,000. Police are actively investigating the source of the consignment and are working to identify the wider network involved in the illegal beef trade.

An officer stated that investigations are ongoing, adding, “We are questioning the driver to determine the origin and intended destination of the consignment. The remaining two suspects will be apprehended soon,” reported by Free Press Journal. The incident has triggered public outrage and renewed calls for stricter monitoring of meat transport vehicles across Mumbai. Observers note that this case underscores the sensitivity and strict regulation of beef in India, reflecting a blend of cultural sentiment and legal measures for animal protection.