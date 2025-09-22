Mumbai: Truth Behind Viral Video of Altercation at VP Road Police Station Uncovered (WATCH)

A video recently went viral from VP Road Police Station, where a young man and woman were seen arguing with police personnel. The incident has now been clarified, and the real story has come to light.

According to sources, the ruckus at the police station was allegedly a pressure tactic. The accused, identified as Yash Karande, along with his friend, created a scene to prevent a case of trespassing and assault from being registered against them.

Karande, who works with an event management company, had earlier performed duties at an engagement ceremony managed by Lokendra Rao. However, due to non-compliance with Rao’s instructions, his pending payment of ₹1,500 was withheld. Upset over this, on 18 September, Karande allegedly went to Rao’s Goregaon office, broke open the door, and hurled abuses.

As per Rao’s complaint, the event host had instructed him that his staff should not consume food meant for guests. Rao had relayed this instruction to Ruchi Pal and four others, including Karande, who had been sent by Rao’s friend Akshay Jain to assist at the function.

Despite the instructions, Ruchi Pal and her team allegedly consumed the food, following which the host reprimanded Rao. Heated arguments broke out, after which Akshay Jain said he would not take payment for the assignment and sought to end the matter there.

However, on 18 September around 5:30 pm, Karande, accompanied by his friend Jayesh Kumar Sonar, forcibly entered Rao’s office by breaking the door. When Rao’s friends tried to intervene, Karande allegedly abused them as well. CCTV footage of Karande breaking into the office has also surfaced.

Later, when the matter reached VP Road Police Station, Karande and his female friend allegedly tried to pressure the police by recording videos and accusing them of not registering their complaint. At that time, another complainant was already filing a case, and police officials explained that their complaint would be taken up next. Despite this, the duo allegedly misbehaved with the officers.

Based on Rao’s complaint, VP Road Police have booked Yash Karande and Jayesh Kumar Sonar under sections 329(4), 324(2), 352, 351(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).