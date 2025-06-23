Mumbai: TV Actress Gargi Maushik Patel Duped of ₹45,000 in Online Scam; FIR Registered at Worli Police Station

In a shocking case of cyber fraud, popular television and film actress Gargi Maushik Patel has fallen victim to an online scam, losing ₹45,000 to a cyber fraudster posing as a buyer of used household electronics. The incident took place in Mumbai’s Worli area, and an FIR has been registered at the Worli police station based on the actress's complaint.

According to the police, the fraud occurred in April 2025 when the actress posted an advertisement on her Facebook account to sell a washing machine from her residence. Following the post, several people contacted her. During these interactions, she shared her phone number to facilitate further discussion.

On April 18, a man reached out to her expressing interest in buying the washing machine. On April 24, the same man, who identified himself as "Tarun", contacted her again claiming that he runs a business dealing in second-hand electronic items. He inquired if she had more items for sale. The actress then sent him pictures of an audio receiver/amplifier and a dishwasher as well.

The two parties agreed on a total price of ₹40,000 for all the items. The actress shared her bank account details upon request, and the man transferred ₹35,000 initially, assuring that the remaining ₹5,000 would be sent shortly.

However, soon after, the man called the actress again, claiming he had accidentally transferred ₹50,000 instead of ₹5,000 and requested a refund of ₹45,000. Trusting him, the actress transferred the amount from her and her husband’s accounts to the bank account provided by the man.

Post the transaction, the accused began evading calls and made excuses regarding returning the amount. Eventually, he stopped responding altogether, at which point the actress realised she had been cheated.

Following the incident, she approached the Worli police and lodged a complaint. A case has been registered against an unidentified person, and further investigation is underway.