Mumbai: Twin tunnels of GMLR cross under SGNP, no harm to wildlife and to reduce 22400 carbon emissions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the ambitious Goregaon-Mulund Link Road Project (Third Phase), which will connect the eastern and western suburbs of Mumbai, including the twin tunnels passing under the Sanjay Gandhi National Park on July 13, 2024, at an event held at NESCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon (East).

The event was attended by Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar.

The twin tunnels, each 4.7 kilometers long and 45.70 meters wide, will pass under the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivali as part of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) Project and will not harm the environment or wildlife. “There will be no land acquisition requirement within the Sanjay Gandhi National Park as the project is underground. Secondly, a wildlife corridor will be constructed for the safe movement of animals. The project is expected to reduce carbon emissions by approximately 22,400 tons annually,” said a senior civic official.

The total length of the road in the third phase, including link roads and other components, is 6.65 kilometers. “The tunnels will be located 20 to 160 meters underground and it will be interconnected every 300 meters,” said the official.

In addition, the tunnels will include advanced lighting systems, ventilation, fire protection systems, CCTV, and control rooms on both ends. “The project will also accommodate stormwater drains and potential future water supply pipelines beneath the tunnels. The construction will not disturb the flora, fauna, or water bodies like Aarey, Vihar, and Tulsi Lake in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park,” said the official, adding that the project will save travel time and fuel for Mumbai residents.

The estimated total cost for constructing the twin tunnels is ₹6,301 crore and is expected to be completed by October 2028. “At present, work on-site surveys, soil testing, temporary road diversions, and preliminary design is in progress,” said the official.

For the rehabilitation of residents and commercial project-affected persons, the construction of seven buildings with ground floor + 23 floors and market buildings with ground floor + 3 floors is in progress.

Overall Goregaon-Mulund Link Road Project:

Total Length: GMLR Project spans a total length of 12.20 kilometers and is proposed in four phases.

Estimated Cost: Rs 14,000 crore.

First Phase: Widening of the existing flyover (ROB) near Nahur railway station.

Second Phase: Widening of a 30-meter wide road to 45.70 meters.

Third Phase: Construction of a flyover and an elevated rotary in phase 3(a), and a 1.22 km long triple lane (3 by 3) cut-and-cover tunnel at Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari in Goregaon and twin tunnels, each 4.7 kilometers long, passing under the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in phase 3(b).

Fourth Phase: Proposed double-decker flyover crossing the Eastern Express Highway from Nahur to Airoli Toll Naka and a vehicular underpass (VUP) at the junction of Western Express Highway and GMLR.

Benefits of GMLR

Connectivity: The GMLR will be the fourth major link road connecting the eastern and western suburbs of Mumbai, significantly benefiting traffic in North Mumbai.

Traffic Relief: The project will create a new east-west connection, easing traffic congestion.

Direct Access: The project will provide direct access from the western suburbs to the proposed new airport in Navi Mumbai and the Pune-Mumbai Expressway.

Nashik Highway Access: Vehicles traveling to the Nashik Highway will benefit from this project.

Reduced Travel Distance: Compared to the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road, the travel distance will be reduced by approximately 8.80 kilometers.

Travel Time Reduction: Travel time between Goregaon and Mulund will be reduced from 75 minutes to around 25 minutes.

Fuel Savings and Air Quality Improvement: There will be fuel savings and an improvement in Mumbai's air quality index (AQI).