Mumbai: Two Arrested for Kidnapping and Extortion Threat in Kandivali

The Samta Nagar police have arrested two accused in connection with a kidnapping and extortion case. The arrested have been identified as Aditya Anand Darekar and Shabbir Abdul Rahim Khan. After their arrest, the court remanded both into police custody.

According to police, the accused, along with their gang, allegedly kidnapped a 27-year-old man on the pretext of accusing him of harassing a young woman. They then demanded a ransom of ₹1 lakh from his wife for his release. Investigations have revealed the involvement of seven more individuals in the crime, and efforts are underway to trace them.

The complainant, Khushboo Shubham Sahu, lives in Kandivali with her husband, Shubham. On Saturday evening, around 5:30 pm, Shubham was allegedly abducted by Shyamesh Dilip Darekar along with 7–8 others. He was confined in a room, where he was brutally assaulted. Later, the kidnappers called Khushboo and informed her about the abduction, demanding ₹1 lakh for his release.

The gang claimed Shubham had harassed a woman and would face consequences. They threatened that if the ransom was not paid, they would send his dead body home.

Frightened, Khushboo approached the Samta Nagar police and lodged a complaint against the kidnappers. Based on her complaint, police registered a case under charges of kidnapping, extortion threats, and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Taking serious note of the matter, senior officers launched a search for the accused. During the operation, police arrested Aditya Darekar and Shabbir Khan late on Sunday night.

During interrogation, both confessed to kidnapping Shubham for ransom and demanding ₹1 lakh from his wife. Police have confirmed that apart from the two arrested, seven more accused were involved in the crime.