Mumbai: Two Conmen Dupe Seven Family Members of ₹45 Lakh in Vikhroli on Promise of Government Jobs

In a shocking case of job fraud, two men allegedly cheated seven members of the same family of nearly ₹45 lakh by promising them employment in the Public Works Department (PWD) as senior clerks, clerks, and peons. The incident has come to light in the Vikhroli area, where police have registered a case against the accused for forgery and cheating.

According to police, the accused have been identified as Kailas Kirtane and Yogesh Patankar, both residents of Navi Mumbai. The duo allegedly lured multiple people with fake promises of government jobs and even offers of housing. The Vikhroli Police have begun a detailed investigation into the matter.

Complainant Dilip (62), a retired resident of Tagore Nagar in Vikhroli, met Kailas Kirtane in 2018. Over time, the two became close friends. Kirtane introduced Dilip to his associate Yogesh Patankar, claiming that Patankar worked as a secretary to a minister in Mantralaya and had connections in the PWD, through which he had allegedly secured government jobs for several unemployed youth as clerks and peons.

They informed Dilip that the eligibility for these jobs was at least Class 10 or 12 pass, and that an “amount” had to be paid — ₹6 lakh for a clerk’s post and ₹4.5 lakh for a peon’s post.

Convinced by their claims, Dilip and his family trusted the duo. In April 2019, Dilip pledged his wife’s gold ornaments and paid them ₹12 lakh to secure jobs for his wife and son. Later, on behalf of his nieces Shubhangi, Shweta Waghmare, Smita Waghmare, and nephews Abhay Kirtane and Swapnil Waghmare, he paid another ₹33.5 lakh.

Between April 2019 and April 2021, the family handed over a total of ₹45.5 lakh to the accused for job placements. However, despite repeated follow-ups, none of the promised jobs materialised.

When Dilip began demanding his money back after two years, the accused allegedly abused him and threatened him, saying, “You will get neither the money nor the job. Do whatever you want.” The threats left the elderly man deeply disturbed.

Realising that they had been cheated, Dilip finally approached the Vikhroli Police and lodged a complaint. After verifying the details, police registered a case against Kirtane and Patankar for cheating and using forged documents.

Police sources said that the duo might have cheated several other people in a similar manner by promising jobs and houses. An investigation is currently underway, and both accused are expected to be questioned soon.