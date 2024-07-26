Mumbai University Declares Holiday and Postpones Exams in Raigad and Ratnagiri Amid Heavy Rain Alert

In response to a heavy rains alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai University has announced the postponement of today’s exams scheduled for Raigad and Ratnagiri districts. The decision, aimed at preventing any inconvenience to students affected by the severe weather conditions, was confirmed by Pooja Roudale, Director of the Examination and Evaluation Board at Mumbai University.

Roudale stated that the rescheduled dates for these exams will be announced shortly. This measure comes as a precautionary step to ensure student safety and minimize disruption during the ongoing adverse weather conditions.

Maharashtra has been severely affected by continuous heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours, with various rain-related incidents killing at least six lives, and leaving 12 people injured. The downpour has resulted in severe flooding, particularly in low-lying areas, forcing the evacuation of hundreds of residents to safer zones. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Pune, Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, and Raigad. In Pune, the Fire Brigade has successfully rescued and relocated approximately 160 people trapped in low-lying areas. Over 200 firefighters and officers were deployed to conduct these rescue operations.