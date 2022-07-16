Mumbai University Exams 2022: New schedule announced; check details

Mumbai is currently experiencing heavy rain for the past few days. Due to this reason, Mumbai University had to cancel the exam. New dates for the paper which had to be canceled due to heavy rains have been announced.

Mumbai University Exam Schedule is as follows.

As per the new schedule, the canceled exams of July 14 will now be held on July 18 and 19, 2022. Mumbai University Exam 2022 new schedule will retake exams of total 9 subjects of Engineering, Pharmacy and SSC Finance. The exam will be conducted on July 18 (Monday) for Communication Skills, Business Communication Ethics-I, Financial Accounting and Management, Entrepreneurship Management, Business Infrastructure and Management, ERP, Ethics and CSR, Fixed Income Securities. And the examination of Clinical Immunology and Immunopathology will be held on July 19 (Tuesday).

Due to the weather, the dates of these exams have definitely changed, but there will be no change in the exam center. This has been said by Mumbai University. The examination center will remain the same. It has been raining continuously in Maharashtra for the past few days. Many areas have been declared as red and orange zones. Closure of educational institutions has been announced in Pune, Latur and other cities. Schools in Latur have been ordered to remain closed on Friday and Saturday.