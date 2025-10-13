Mumbai University Winter 2025 Exams to Begin on October 14; Warns Students Against Fake Circulars

Mumbai University (MU) has officially confirmed that the Winter 2025 examinations will begin as scheduled on October 14, putting an end to rumours about a possible postponement that were circulating on social media. The clarification came after a fake circular, featuring the university’s name and logo, went viral online, falsely claiming that the exams had been delayed due to “technical difficulties.” In response, MU swiftly debunked the misinformation and advised students not to rely on unauthorised sources for updates related to examinations or other academic schedules.

In an official post on X, the university described the viral circular as “fabricated and misleading,” cautioning students to depend solely on its verified communication channels. “The University of Mumbai confirms that this notice is FAKE. No such circular has been issued. All official updates are available only on the University’s website http://mu.ac.in and its official social media channels. Spreading misinformation is a punishable offence. Don’t fall for fake information. Stay alert. Follow only official sources of the University of Mumbai,” the post read.

⚠️ FAKE NOTICE ALERT ⚠️



A fabricated circular is being circulated in the name of the University of Mumbai, falsely claiming that all exams have been postponed due to a “Technical difficulties ”



The University of Mumbai confirms that this notice is FAKE. No such circular has… pic.twitter.com/voEj50iXRK — University of Mumbai (@Uni_Mumbai) October 12, 2025

Also Read: Heart disease, stroke and diabetes leading death and disability worldwide: The Lancet

The Winter 2025 exams will cover Third-Year Semester 5 courses, including BCom, BMS, BCom (Accounting & Finance), BCom (Banking & Insurance), BCom (Financial Markets), BCom (Investment Management), BCom (Transport Management - FMG), and BCom-BMMS EME (Environmental Management and Economics). The examinations will be held from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM during the morning session. Students are advised to arrive at least 20 minutes before the paper begins. The university has strictly prohibited the use of mobile phones, smartwatches, and other electronic devices inside the examination hall.

Officials further stated that any modification in the examination timetable, if required, will be communicated exclusively through the university’s official website. MU authorities have urged students to stay vigilant against misleading information and ensure that they verify every update from authentic sources. The university reiterated its commitment to transparency and smooth conduct of exams, assuring students that all verified announcements will be made through official platforms only.