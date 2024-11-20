Mumbai: Vegetable Vendor Attacked with Sword for Refusing Cigarette in Chembur

In a shocking incident, two individuals launched a brutal sword attack on a 29-year-old vegetable vendor, Ushel Ramlu Nili, after he refused to provide them with a cigarette. The attack left Ushel with severe injuries to his head and hand. He was immediately rushed to Shatabdi Hospital for treatment.

The RCF police have registered a case of attempted murder against the two accused, identified as Sachin alias Rahul Kanojia and Ajay Deepak Bansode. Both are history-sheeters with multiple serious charges against them. Following their arrest, the court has remanded them to police custody.

The attack occurred at 12:30 AM on Monday in front of Guru Singh Sabha Gurudwara, located in the Chembur Camp area. Ushel, a resident of Ramtekdi near Nanak Bhojwani Garden, earns his livelihood as a vegetable vendor. He was acquainted with the accused, who were notorious in the area for instilling fear.

On Monday night, the duo demanded a cigarette from Ushel. When he refused, they verbally abused him and began beating him. The situation escalated when Sachin attacked Ushel with a sword, causing severe injuries. Ushel’s cries for help attracted bystanders, prompting the attackers to flee the scene.

Local residents took Ushel to Shatabdi Hospital for treatment. Upon receiving information about the incident, the RCF police arrived at the scene and registered a case of attempted murder along with other charges. Both accused were arrested shortly after and presented in court, where they were remanded to police custody.

Sachin Kanojia has been involved in eight criminal cases, including extortion, obstruction of government duties, attempted murder, and kidnapping. He was also previously exiled from the city for a year due to his criminal activities.

Ajay Bansode has been faces charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, sexual assault, and under the POCSO Act for molesting two minor girls. Despite being bonded for peacekeeping, Ajay continued his criminal activities.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the attack on Ushel was a fallout of the cigarette-related argument. Senior police officials have taken the incident seriously and directed the RCF police to take stringent action against the accused.

Authorities have assured that no leniency will be shown in this matter, and strict action will be taken curb such criminal activity in area.