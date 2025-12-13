Mumbai: Video of 80-Foot Lionel Messi-Themed Mural in Sion Surfaces Ahead of His Visit for GOAT India Tour 2025

An 80-feet-tall mural of Argentine star Lionel Messi has been created in Mumbai's Sion ahead of his GOAT India Tour 2025 event at the Wankhede Stadium and CCI-Brabourne Stadium on Sunday, December 14. According to the news agency IANS, the artwork was created by Mumbai artist Mooz Graffiti along with two other artists, including Dexter.

The team took four days on the mural, using around 15 different colour tones. The painting has become a major attraction for fans in the area. A video of the painting was shared on its official Instagram account, showing a huge painting of the football legend.

Meanwhile, after the flop show and chaos in Kolkata, Messi visited at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad. Messi and his Inter Miami teammates, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul, first witnessed an exhibition match in which Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy took part.

Global football icon Lionel Messi arrived in Hyderabad, receiving a warm and gracious welcome and met Hon’ble Chief Minister Sri A @revanth_anumula .



The arrival of the legendary footballer has sparked immense excitement among sports lovers, marking a proud and memorable moment… pic.twitter.com/Z6ZCkFGwYl — Jacob Ross (@JacobBhoompag) December 13, 2025

CM Reddy scored goals for his team RR9 as they won 4-0 against Aparna All Stars. After the match, Messing and showed up in the middle of the field to cheer the huge crowd at the stadium. He greeted the players from both teams and exchanged passes with the Chief Minister.

Messi posed for photographs, waved to the crowd, and played to the gallery by kicking balls into the stands. Further, with the arrival of Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi, who reached Hyderabad to meet the football star. He was received by the CM, and together the two leaders headed for the exclusive meet-and-greet with the GOAT.