Mumbai: Vikhroli Housewife Falls Victim to Rs 9.1 Lakh Kingston University Admission Fraud

Mumbai: A woman from Vikhroli was allegedly duped of Rs 9.1 lakhs in the name of getting admission to Kingston University in England, police said on Sunday. A case has been registered against Ashutosh Pagare, Vikas Yadav, and Ravi Ranjan.

According to the complaint of the 47-year-old housewife, a resident of Kannamwar Nagar in Vikhroli, her son wanted to join Kingston University in England to study bachelor in finance in 2022 after completing class 12. The woman was introduced to Pagare by the boy's friend. Pagare lured him into getting admitted for less money. The woman met Pagare in November 2021 for her son's education. At that time, he said that he would get his son admitted to Kingston University in England through a Delhi-based NGO and asked him to pay Rs 9.10 lakh out of an annual fee of Rs 13 lakh. The woman was told that the rest of the fee would be paid by the NGO.

1) The family trusted and paid for the boy's future. When the woman's son called Kingston University, it was found that the admission fee had not been paid. The university administration sent an email to the boy stating that the person had withdrawn the fees paid by the credit card. The woman and her son were shocked to learn that the admission would be canceled if they did not pay the fees back.

2) When the woman asked Pagare to return the money, he said that he had given money to Vikas Yadav and Ravi Ranjan for admission. He promised to return the money from them,

Ravi Ranjan returned Rs 1.30 lakh, Ashutosh Pagare Rs 60,000, and Abhimanyu Surendra Rs 2 lakh. Vikas Yadav only promised to return the money. After not getting the remaining amount back, the complainant finally approached Vikhroli police station and complained of fraud.

