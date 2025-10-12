Mumbai: Virar-Dahanu Train Stranded Between Virar and Vaitarna Stations Due to Power Outage

A local train on the Western line was stranded between Virar and Vaitarna railway stations on Sunday evening, October 12, due to a power outage on the line. A visual shared from the spot shows stranded passengers roaming on the tracks as the train halted between nowhere.

According to information, a Virar-Dahanu Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) train (93029) halted after its electricity supply was suddenly cut due to a power failure. A local train scheduled to depart for Dahanu at 3:45 pm was stranded near Vaitarna station due to the outage.

The suburban services operations between Virar and Dahanu were also affected due to the power failure at the Western line. The disruption led to delays in services between Borivali to Virar.

Local train 93029 Virar–Dahanu Road EMU is stuck between Virar and Vaitarna.

Passengers have received no proper updates or announcements.



People are stranded for a long time. Please take immediate action and provide information.@WesternRly@drmbct@drhemantsavarapic.twitter.com/czpubOh6bb — डहाणू वैतरणा प्रवासी सेवाभावी संस्था🤝 (@DVPravasi) October 12, 2025

As a result, other local services towards Dahanu were also delayed, impacting long-distance trains on the route. Several passengers were seen waiting in long queues at railway stations as services came to a halt. Several passengers in a shared video were seen walking along tracks to reach their destination.

Since Sunday was a holiday, many passengers were travelling for Diwali shopping or family outings, adding to the chaos caused by the disruption. However, no official announcement from Western Railway (WR) or Mumbai local's Divisional Railway Manager.