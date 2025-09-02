Mumbai: Wanted Cop Arrested in Wife’s Suicide Abetment Case

A 34-year-old police constable, wanted in connection with abetting his wife’s suicide, has been arrested by Vanrai Police from Nashik. The accused has been identified as Amol Raut, who was serving as a Police Naik in the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF).

According to police, Amol’s wife, Sarika Amol Raut, ended her life on August 20 at their residence in the SRPF Camp, Group 8, Goregaon. Investigations revealed that Sarika was allegedly subjected to mental and physical harassment due to Amol’s illicit relationship with another woman.

Police said Amol and Sarika, both originally from Nashik, were married eight years ago with family consent. Their married life was smooth until 2024, after which Amol developed a relationship with a young woman. While he claimed it was just friendship, the two allegedly shared an illicit affair, which became the cause of frequent quarrels between the couple.

Reports suggest that Amol, often under the influence of alcohol, would mentally and physically abuse Sarika. Troubled by the harassment and marital discord, Sarika allegedly went into depression and eventually died by suicide at her Goregaon residence.

After learning about the incident, Sarika’s family rushed to Mumbai. Her brother, Sameer, lodged a complaint with Vanrai Police, accusing Amol of abetting his sister’s suicide.

Based on the complaint and preliminary inquiry, a case was registered against Amol under charges of harassment and abetment to suicide. However, immediately after the case was filed, Amol absconded. A search operation was launched, and police finally traced and arrested him from Nashik.

He is currently in police custody and further investigation is underway.