Mumbai Water Contamination: BMC Urges Mumbaikars to Filter and Boil Water Before Drinking Due to Increased Turbidity

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has requested its citizens in Mumbai to filter and boil water before drinking it. According to the BMC release, due to unseasonal and continuous rainfall in the Bhatsa Dam near Shahapur in the Thane district of Maharashtra catchment area increased turbidity over the past few days, leading to complaints from residents of muddy and complex water supply, mostly areas from eastern suburbs of the city.

BMC said that the engineers are working and taking appropriate measures at the water stations and treatment plants. As a precautionary measure, BMC advised Mumbaikars to filter or boil the water before consuming it. Water is supplied from seven lakes in the city, and they are almost 100% full. Some are overflooded, which causes water to mix with outside mud and sometimes become contaminated.

According to the TOI report, The civic body's hydraulic engineering department is undertaking necessary measures at the water treatment plant to reduce contamination levels by carrying out chlorine treatment to ensure the water is clean and pure enough.

The Mumbai civic body asked citizens not to panic. BMC earlier also imposed a water cut from 5% to 10% for two days on October 17 and 18 due to a malfunction in a 900 mm valve of the Vaitarna pipeline at Tarali, Thane.