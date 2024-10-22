Mumbai Water Supply Affected by Increased Turbidity Following Rainfall, Says BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has addressed complaints from residents in some parts of the city's eastern suburbs and central areas regarding murky water being supplied over the past few days. In a statement, the civic body attributed the issue to heavy rainfall in the catchment area of the Bhatsa reservoir, which has led to increased turbidity in the water flowing into the city's supply system.

The BMC reported that since October 21, 2024, consistent rains in the catchment area have caused muddy water to flow into the river, which in turn affected the clarity of the water being distributed to homes. The statement emphasized that water treatment plants have taken the necessary steps to reduce turbidity, and chlorine levels are being maintained to ensure proper disinfection.

“As a result of continuous rainfall in the Bhatsa catchment area over the past 3 to 4 days, the turbidity in the water supply has increased, which has led to several complaints,” the statement read. “Our water purification centers are actively addressing the issue, and residents are urged to filter and boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure.”

The BMC supplies water to the city from seven sources, including the Bhatsa reservoir. Officials reiterated that while measures are in place to treat the water, citizens should take extra precautions during this period.

Residents are advised not to panic, with the civic body assuring them that the situation is under control and the quality of water is being closely monitored.