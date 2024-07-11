Mumbai Water Crisis Worsens: Lakes at Only 22% Capacity Despite Month-long Monsoon

As the monsoon season enters its fourth week in Mumbai, concerns over water scarcity loom large as the city's seven key lakes, which provide essential water supply, are reported to be only 22 percent full. This marks a decrease of 4 to 5 percent compared to the same period last year. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is cautiously optimistic about a potential turnaround, pinning hopes on anticipated rainfall in the lakes' catchment areas to replenish water levels.

On the morning of July 11, the water stock was recorded at 322,143 million liters or 22.26 percent of capacity. In the same period last year, the water stock was 382,540 million liters or 26.43 percent of total capacity. It is recalled that on May 25, 2024, the water levels in all seven lakes dipped below 10 percent, prompting the civic body to impose an initial 5 percent water cut, which was later increased to 10 percent. Currently, the city is drawing on reserved water from Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna to meet demand.

After scant rainfall in June, the first week of July saw water stocks rise from 5.91 percent to 22.26 percent. Currently, the useful content in Upper Vaitarna is zero, while Tulsi Lake, which can hold 8,046 million liters of water, is 59 percent full. The other lakes are filled to between 20 and 45 percent of their capacity.

This year, below-average rainfall in the lakes' catchment areas is causing concern for the BMC. The useful water content in Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa is zero, with water being withdrawn from reserved stocks. The city currently receives 3,850 million liters per day (MLD) from the seven lakes, while the actual demand is around 4,500 MLD.

Water stocks:

2024: 322123 ML or 22.26 % of total capacity

2023: 382540 ML or 2643 % of total capacity

Useful water content in percentage in seven lakes Lakes: