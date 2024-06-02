Mumbai Water Cut: 17-Hour Suspension on June 6-7 in Currey Road, Delisle Road, and Lower Parel, Check Other Affcted Areas
Published: June 2, 2024
The municipality is enhancing old and dilapidated water channels to improve water supply in the city. Consequently, water supply will be suspended on June 6 and 7 in Currey Road, Sakharam Bala Pawar Marg, Mahadev Palav Marg, Delisle Road, BDD Chawl, and Lower Parel in the G South ward. The water cut will be for approximately 17 hours on June 6 to 7.
According to officials the repair work on the major water channels Tansa (East) and Tansa (West) of 1,450-diameter each at the racecourse in the 'G South' section will be initiated. As a result, water supply in G South Division will be halted from 9.45 pm on June 6 until 3 pm on June 7, lasting approximately 17 hours and 15 minutes.
During the water suspension time residents are asked to use water wisely. Meanwhile Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration has announced a plan to reduce water consumption by 5% starting Thursday, May 30, 2024, followed by a further 10% reduction beginning Wednesday, June 5, 2024. This precautionary measure aims to prevent the depletion of reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai and extend their utility.
