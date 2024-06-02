Mumbai Water Cut: 17-Hour Suspension on June 6-7 in Currey Road, Delisle Road, and Lower Parel, Check Other Affcted Areas

The municipality is enhancing old and dilapidated water channels to improve water supply in the city. Consequently, water supply will be suspended on June 6 and 7 in Currey Road, Sakharam Bala Pawar Marg, Mahadev Palav Marg, Delisle Road, BDD Chawl, and Lower Parel in the G South ward. The water cut will be for approximately 17 hours on June 6 to 7.

According to officials the repair work on the major water channels Tansa (East) and Tansa (West) of 1,450-diameter each at the racecourse in the 'G South' section will be initiated. As a result, water supply in G South Division will be halted from 9.45 pm on June 6 until 3 pm on June 7, lasting approximately 17 hours and 15 minutes.

During the water suspension time residents are asked to use water wisely. Meanwhile Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration has announced a plan to reduce water consumption by 5% starting Thursday, May 30, 2024, followed by a further 10% reduction beginning Wednesday, June 5, 2024. This precautionary measure aims to prevent the depletion of reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai and extend their utility.