Mumbai Water Cut: Andheri, Goregaon and These Areas to Face 16-Hour Water Suspension on May 22 and 23
By Amit Srivastava | Published: May 16, 2024 05:52 PM2024-05-16T17:52:21+5:302024-05-16T17:53:13+5:30
Residents of Andheri, Jogeshwari, Vile Parle, Goregaon, and Oshiwara are advised to prepare for a 16-hour water supply disruption from May 22 to May 23. The interruption is necessitated by the cross-connection process between the newly installed 1500 mm diameter water main and the newly laid 1200 mm diameter water main. This operation will take place at the intersection of B.D. Sawant Road and C.G. Road, extending to the junction of C.G. Road and Sahar Road in Andheri (East).
Commencing at 9 am on May 22 and concluding at 1 am on May 23, a comprehensive 16-hour operation will be undertaken. This initiative aims to bolster the water levels in Veravali reservoirs I, II, and III, consequently amplifying the water distribution in Andheri (East and West), Jogeshwari (East and West), and Vile Parle (East and West).
During this period, there will be no or reduced water supply in parts of Andheri, Oshiwara, Goregaon, Azad Road, Gundavali Gaothan, and Andheri (East). The municipal administration appeals to citizens to store sufficient water and use it prudently. As a precautionary measure, citizens are also requested to filter the water and use it after boiling for the next 4 to 5 days.
Water supply status area wise.
- Tripathi Nagar, Munshi Colony, Bastiwala Compound, Collector Colony, Durga Nagar, Matoshree Club (Normal supply timing - 08:00 am to 10:00 am). However, there will be no water supply from 8 am to 9 am.
- Durga Nagar, Sariput Nagar (Normal supply timing - 10:00 am to 12:00 pm). However, no water supply on May 22.
- Datta Tekadi, Oberoi Splendor, Kelti Pada, Premises near Ganesh Mandir Jogeshwari–Vikhroli Link Road (Normal supply timing - 09:00 am to 11:00 am). However, no water supply on May 22.
- Bandrekar Wadi, Fransiswadi, Makhrani Pada, Subhash Road, Chacha Nagar (Normal supply timing - 11:00 am to 2:00 pm), but no water supply condition on May 22.
- Bandra Plot, Hari Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Shankarwadi,Pascal Colony (Normal supply timing - 01:30 pm to 3:40 pm), but no water supply on May 22.
- Vishal Hall,Varma Nagar, Kamgar Kalyan, Manjarekarwadi, Bima Nagar, Panthaky Baug, Teli Gully (Lane), Kol Dongari, Jiva Mahale Road, Sai Wadi, Jivan Vikas Kendra, Shivaji Nagar, Sambhaji Nagar, Hanuman Road, Shraddhanand Road, Nehru Road, Tejpal Road, Shastri Nagar, Rajendra Prasad Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Kajuwadi and Vile-Parle East Area, Domestic Airport, Amrutnagar, Kanakia SRA , Chakala Gaothan, Chakala Vajan Kata (Normal supply timing - 05:00 pm to 08:00 pm). However, there is no water supply condition on May 22.
- Pump House, Vijay Raut Road, Patilwadi, Hanjar Nagar, Zagdapada, Parsi Colony, Jijamata Road, Gundavali Hill, Ashirvad Chawl (Normal supply timing - 05:00 pm to 08:00 pm). But no water supply on May 22.
- Old Nagardas Road, Mogarapada, New Nagardas Road, Parsi Panchayat Road, RK Singh Road, Nicholaswadi Road (Normal supply timing - 08:00 pm to 10:30 pm). However, no water supply condition on May 22.
- Bimbisar Nagar, Vanrai, SRPF Camp, Bandrekar Wadi, (Normal supply timing -7:00 pm to 9:30 pm) Remarks regarding supply condition, but water will be supplies with low pressure
- ODC Ram Mandir Road Goregaon (West) (Normal supply timing -7:45 pm to 9:15 pm), But no water water supply on May 22.
- C.D. Barfiwala Road, Upashray Lane, S.V.Road Andheri, Dawood Baug, Kevni Pada, Dhakusheth Pada, Malcum Baug (Garden) , Andheri Market, Bhardawadi, Ambre Garden Pump (Normal supply timing -7:30 am to 12:00 Noon) Remarks regarding supply condition, but no water supply on May 22.
- Juhu Koliwada, Juhu Tara Road (Normal supply timing - 09:00 am to 11:00 am Koliwada Supply zone KW-11) Remarks regarding supply condition, but no water supply on May 22.
- Deoraj Chawl, Swami Vivekanand Road (JVLR to Jogeshwari Bus Depot) (Normal supply timing - 11:00 am to 1:00 pm S.V. Road Part 2 KW-01). However, no water supply on May 22.
- Four Bungalow, D.N. Nagar, Juhu Versova Link Road (Normal supply timing - 12:15 pm to 02:10 pm Four Bungalow supply Zone KW-07), water supply will be given with low pressure.
- Vile Parle (West), Lallubhai Park, Lohiya Nagar, Vile Parle Gaothan, Milan Subway, Entire Juhu area. V.M. Road, Nehru Nagar. (Normal supply timing - 02:30 pm to 4:40 pm Vile Parle supply zone KW-09). But no water supply on May 22.
- K/West - Moragaon, Juhu Gaothan (Normal supply timing - 02:30 pm to 4:40 pm Moragaon supply zone KW-08) Remarks regarding supply condition- No water supply
- Yadav Nagar, Sahakar Road, Bandivali Hill Road, Momin Nagar, Khajur Wadi, Jogeshwari Phatak, Jogeshwari Station Road, Captain Samant Road Part. (Normal supply timing - 09:30 pm to 12:00 am Yadav Nagar supply zone KW-04), but no water supply on May 22.
- Gilbert Hill, Sagar City, Gaondevi Dongri, Juhu Gully (Lane) , Wireless Road, Shreenath Nagar (Normal supply timing - 10:00 pm to 12:30 am Gilbert Hill supply zone KW-06) Remarks regarding supply condition, no water supply