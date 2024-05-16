Mumbai Water Cut: Andheri, Goregaon and These Areas to Face 16-Hour Water Suspension on May 22 and 23

Residents of Andheri, Jogeshwari, Vile Parle, Goregaon, and Oshiwara are advised to prepare for a 16-hour water supply disruption from May 22 to May 23. The interruption is necessitated by the cross-connection process between the newly installed 1500 mm diameter water main and the newly laid 1200 mm diameter water main. This operation will take place at the intersection of B.D. Sawant Road and C.G. Road, extending to the junction of C.G. Road and Sahar Road in Andheri (East).

Commencing at 9 am on May 22 and concluding at 1 am on May 23, a comprehensive 16-hour operation will be undertaken. This initiative aims to bolster the water levels in Veravali reservoirs I, II, and III, consequently amplifying the water distribution in Andheri (East and West), Jogeshwari (East and West), and Vile Parle (East and West).

During this period, there will be no or reduced water supply in parts of Andheri, Oshiwara, Goregaon, Azad Road, Gundavali Gaothan, and Andheri (East). The municipal administration appeals to citizens to store sufficient water and use it prudently. As a precautionary measure, citizens are also requested to filter the water and use it after boiling for the next 4 to 5 days.

