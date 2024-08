Mumbai Water Cut: Andheri, Jogeshwari, and Marol to Face 12-Hour Water Disruption on September 2, Check Details Here

In a bid to upgrade infrastructure, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a 12-hour water shutdown impacting several areas in Andheri (East), Jogeshwari (East), and Marol under the K-East Ward. The shutdown will take place on Monday, September 2, 2024, from 1:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

The interruption is necessitated for the replacement of a valve on the 900-mm diameter inlet pipeline at Veravali Reservoir 2. During this period, residents in parts of the K-East and K-West Wards will face a complete disruption of water supply, with some areas in the K-East Ward experiencing reduced water pressure.

The BMC advises residents to stock up on water and use it wisely during the outage. Water supply will resume after the work is completed, although it may initially be at lower pressure.

The details of the areas affected by water supply interruption and those experiencing low pressure in K East and K West Wards are as follows:

K East Ward:

*Majas Village, Samarth Nagar, Sarvodaya Nagar, Indira Nagar, Janata Colony, Hind Nagar, Datt Tekdi, Shiv Tekdi, Pratap Nagar, Shyam Nagar, Majas Bus Depot, Meghwadi, Prem Nagar, some parts of Bandra Plot, Rohidas Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, R. R. Thakur Road, Anand Nagar, Oberoi Tower, area between Jogeshwari Railway Station (East) and Western Express Highway, Natwar Nagar, P. P. Dias Compound (Regular water supply time: 3:55 AM to 6:30 AM) (Water supply will be disrupted).

*Mahakali Road, Poonam Nagar, Goni Nagar, Takshashila Road, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority Colony, Durga Nagar, Paper Box, Malpa Dongri No. 3, Sher-e-Punjab, Bindra Complex, Hanjur Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Shobhana Complex (Regular water supply time: 4:30 AM to 7:50 AM) (Water supply will be disrupted).

*Sundar Nagar, Gautam Nagar, Modern Bakery, Prajapur Pada (Regular water supply time: 5:00 AM to 8:00 AM) (Water supply will be disrupted).

*Tripathi Nagar, Munshi Colony, Bastiwala Colony, Achanak Colony, Zilla Adhikari Colony, Sariput Nagar (Regular water supply time: 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM) (Water supply will be disrupted).

*Durga Nagar, Matoshree Club (Regular water supply time: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM) (Water supply will be disrupted).

*Datt Tekdi, Oberoi Splendor, Keltipada, Ganesh Mandir area, Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (Regular water supply time: 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM) (Water supply will be disrupted).

*Bandrekarwadi, Franciswadi, Makhrani Pada, Subhash Road, Chacha Nagar (Regular water supply time: 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM) (Water supply will be disrupted).

*Bandra Colony, Harinagar, Shivajinagar, Pascal Colony, Shankarwadi (Regular water supply time: 2:00 PM to 4:20 PM) (Water supply will be at low pressure).

K West Ward

*Barfiwala Road, Upashray Lane, Swami Vivekananda Road, Andheri, Daud Bagh, Kevni Pada, Dhakusheth Pada, Malkam Bagh, Andheri Market, Bhardawadi, behind Navrang Cinema, Andheri Village, Ambre Garden Pump and Gazdar Pump, Gilbert Hill (part), Teen Nala, Gavdevi Dongri Road, Usmania Dairy (part) (Regular water supply time: 7:30 AM to 12:00 PM) (Water supply will be disrupted).

*Patel Estate, Vaishali Nagar, Saurashtra Patel Estate, Amrit Nagar, Ajit Glass Garden, Aksa Masjid Road, Behram Bagh Road, Gulshan Nagar, Raghavendra Temple Road, Relief Road, Haryana Basti (Regular water supply time: 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM) (Water supply will be disrupted).

*Devaraj Chawl, Jayaraj Chawl, Gharwala Dairy, from Swami Vivekananda Road to Jogeshwari Bus Depot (Regular water supply time: 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM) (Water supply will be disrupted).

*Char Bangla, D. N. Nagar, Juhu Versova Link Road, Ganesh Nagar, Kapaswadi, Bharat Nagar, Seven Bungalows (Regular water supply time: 12:15 PM to 2:10 PM) (Water supply will be disrupted).

*Amboli, Mhatarpada, Raj Kumar, Azad Nagar-1,2,3, Datta Salvi Road, Jeevan Nagar, New Link Road, Pancham Society, Andheri Industrial Estate, Fun Republic Road, Sarota Pada, Apna Bazaar, Sahakar Nagar (Regular water supply time: 6:15 AM to 9:00 AM) (Water supply will be disrupted).

*Veera Desai Road (part), Captain Samant Road, Agrawal Colony, Hill Park, Hanuman Mandir Road, Prathamesh Complex, Qureshi Compound, Vikas Nagar, Kranti Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Kadam Nagar, Kaju Pada, Anand Nagar, R.C. Patel Chawl, Parsi Colony, Shakti Nagar, Shukla Colony, Patliputra Oshiwara (Regular water supply time: 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM) (Water supply will be disrupted).