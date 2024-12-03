Mumbai Water Cut: Central and South Mumbai Likely To Face Supply Disruption After Pipeline Burst In Bandra (Watch Video)

A massive water pipeline burst in Mumbai's Bandra area on Tuesday resulted in the wastage of lakhs of litres of water. A viral video shows water shooting up to a height of approximately 50 feet, with people seen enjoying the water falling on them near the site. The pipeline burst is expected to lead to water shortages in Central and South Mumbai, as these areas are likely to experience water cuts due to the ongoing issue.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has not yet arrived at the scene to repair the leak, further contributing to the water wastage. Additionally, the city is already facing a 10% water cut due to repair works being carried out at the pneumatic gate system at Pise, a critical water distribution point. These repairs, expected to last from December 1 to 5, are also affecting water supply to Thane and Bhiwandi Municipal Corporations.

The BMC has stated that the repair works are essential to restore proper water distribution, but the temporary reduction in supply is exacerbating the already existing water shortage. Mumbaikars, especially those in Central and Southern parts of the city, should prepare for further water cuts due to the pipeline burst in Bandra. The cause of the pipeline rupture has yet to be determined, and the BMC's response to the issue remains unclear.

