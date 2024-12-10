Mumbai Water Cut: Supply Likely Disrupted in Bandra After Pipeline Bursts at Lucky Junction; Watch Video

A main pipeline burst occurred on Tuesday night at Lucky Junction on S.V. Road in Bandra West, causing significant water spillage onto the road. A viral video captured the scene, showing water flooding the street. The leak, which affected two pipelines supplying water to the Pali reservoir, began around 2 am. One of the affected pipelines, with a 600-millimeter diameter, experienced a major leakage.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched immediate repair efforts, with a team working around the clock to address the issue. As a result of the leak, the water supply in the H West division is disrupted, with certain areas experiencing a shortage of water. In some regions, water is being provided at low pressure through the Veravali reservoir and other available sources.

Major water main pipe burst at S.V. road at Lucky Junction, Bandra West

— Amit Srivastava (@s_amit007) December 10, 2024

The municipal administration has urged residents to use water cautiously during this period, as repairs continue. This incident follows a similar pipeline burst in Bandra last week, which resulted in the wastage of large volumes of water, with another viral video showing water gushing up to 50 feet high.