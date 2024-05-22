Mumbai Water Cut: Vile Parle, Andheri to Face Water Supply Suspension Today, Shutdown to Replace Water Line

Mumbai: In the K East section in Andheri East, the work of connecting the two main water lines from B.D. Sawant Marg and Cardinal Gracias Marg Junction to Sahar Marg Junction will be conducted from 9 am on May 22 to 1 am on May 23. During the 16 hours of the repairs, the water supply will be cut off at many places in the area.

After the completion of the repair work, the water level of Veravli reservoirs 1, 2, and 3 will improve and this will permanently improve the water supply in Andheri East and West, Jogeshwari East and West, and Vile Parle East and West. The civic body has appealed to the residents of the area to use water safely and judiciously during this period.

Water cut in these areas:

K East Division - Tripathi Nagar, Munshi Colony, Bastiwala Compound, Collector Colony Matoshree Club, Durganagar, Sariputnagar, Datta Tekdi, Oberoi Splendor, Kelti Pada, Ganesh Temple Complex Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road, Bandrekarwadi, Franciswadi, Makhranipada, Subhash Marg, Chachanagar, Bandra Plot, Harinagar, Shivajinagar, Pascal Colony, Shankarwadi, Vishal Auditorium, Shankarwadi, Vishal Auditorium, Saiwadi, Jeevan Vikas Kendra, Shivajinagar, Sambhajinagar, Hanumannagar, Shraddhanand Marg, Nehru Marg, Tejpal Marg, Shastri Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Kajuwadi, most parts of Vile Parle, Pump House, Vijay Raut Marg, Patilwadi, Hanjarnagar, Jhagadapada, Parsi Colony, Jijamata Marg, Gundavli Hill, Ashirwad Chawl, Old Nagardas Marg, Mogarpada, New Nagardas Marg, Parsi Panchayat Marg, R. K.K. Nagar. K. Singh Marg, Nicholaswadi area.

P South Division – Bimbisarnagar, Bandrekarwadi, Vanarai, State Reserve Police Force Premises, Ram Mandir Marg,

K West Division – C. D. Barfiwala Marg, Upasraya Galli, Swami Vivekananda Marg Andheri, Dawood Bagh, Kevani Pada, Dhakusheth Pada, Malkam Bagh, Andheri Bazar, Bhardawadi, Ambre Garden Pump, Juhu-Koliwada, Juhu Tara Marg, Devraj Chawl, Swami Vivekananda Marg (JVLR to Jogeshwari Bus Depot), Char Bungalow, D. N. Nagar, Juhu-Vesave link road, Vile Parle (West), Lallubhai Park, Lohianagar, Vile Parle Gaothan, Milan subway, entire Juhu area, V. M. Marg, Nehru Nagar, Moragaon, Juhu Gaonthan, Yadavnagar, Sahakar Marg, Bandivali Hill, Mominnagar, Khajurwadi, Jogeshwari Phatak, Jogeshwari Station Marg, Captain Samant Marg (part), Gilbert Hill, Sagar City, Gaondevi Dongri, Juhu Galli.