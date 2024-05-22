Mumbai Water Cut: Vikhroli, Mulund Among Areas to Face 24-Hour Suspension of Water Supply on May 24 and 25

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken up the work of diverting an existing 1,200 mm diameter water line along the Goregaon-Mulund link road from Fortis Hospital to the Industrial Area in 'T' section under the Goregaon-Mulund link road project. As a result, water supply in N, S, and T divisions will remain suspended for 24 hours from May 24 to 25. Since the water line falls in the middle of the flyover work at the Goregaon-Mulund link road, it needs to be diverted.

The civic body will take up the work of connecting 1200 mm X 1200 mm diameter water line at two places from 11.30 am on May 24 to 11.30 am on May 25. As a result, the water supply will be stopped.



Water supply will be closed in these areas:



N Division: Vikhroli Village (East), Godrej Properties, Godrej Hospital.

S Division: Entire premises of Nahur (East), Bhandup (East), Entire Area of Kanjur (East), Tagore Nagar Whole Area, Buildings No. 1 to 32 and 203 to 217 at Kannamwar Nagar Vikhroli (East)

The area adjacent to Mulund-Goregaon link road (Ashford Tower, Runwal Tower, Area from Fortis Hospital to Sonapur traffic light), CEAT Tyre Marg (Subhash Nagar, MMRDA Colony), Gaon Road, Datta Mandir Marg, Anjana Estate, Shastri Nagar, Usha Nagar, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg adjoining area (Bhandup West), Sonapur, Gaondevi Marg, Jangal Mangal Marg, Areas adjoining Kaju Hill, Janata Market, Tank Road area, Maharashtra Nagar, Konkan Nagar, Sahyadri Nagar, Quarry Marg, and Pratapnagar Marg

T Division: Mulund-Goregaon link road area (Mulund West), Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg area (Mulund West), J. N. Marg, Devi Dayal Marg, Peshabhoomi Marg (Dumping Road), Dr. R. P. Marg, P. K. Marg, Zaver Marg, M. G. Marg, N. S. Marg, S. N. Marg, R. H. B. Marg, Walji Ladha Marg, V. P . Marg, Madan Mohan Malaviya Marg, ACC Marg, B. R. Marg, Gaushala Marg, S. L. Marg, Nahur village