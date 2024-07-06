Mumbai Water Reserves Reach 10.88% Capacity After 42-Day Dry Spell

After a 42-day period, Mumbai has seen its water reserves rise above the 10 percent mark, thanks to recent rainfall across the catchment areas of all seven lakes. As of the morning of July 6, the water stock measured 157,449 million liters, equivalent to 10.88 percent of its total capacity. Despite this increase, levels remain 40 percent lower compared to the same time last year.

The water level of all seven lakes collectively dipped below 10 percent on May 25. Following this dip, the civic body imposed a 5 percent water cut initially, increasing it to a 10 percent cut thereafter. Currently, the city is drawing on reserved water from Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna to meet demand.

After scant rainfall in June, the first week of July saw water stocks rise from 5.91 percent to 10.88 percent. Last year, during the same period, water stocks stood at 264,657 million liters, or approximately 18.29 percent of total capacity.

This year, below-average rainfall in the lakes' catchment areas is causing concern for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The useful water content in Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa is currently zero, with water being withdrawn from reserved stocks. The city currently receives 3,850 million liters per day (MLD) from the seven lakes, while actual demand is around 4,500 MLD.

Despite water levels being at their lowest in five years, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a revival in rainfall activity by the end of this week.

Water stocks:

2024: 157,449 ML or 10.88 % of total capacity

2023: 264657 ML or 18.29 % of total capacity



Total Rainfall in the catchment area of Lakes: