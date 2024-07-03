Mumbai: Water Stock in Reservoirs Dips to 8.24%, BMC Reports

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported on Wednesday that the current water stock in Mumbai's lakes, crucial for the city's drinking water supply, stands alarmingly low at 8.24%. As of 6:00 a.m. on July 3, the combined water reserve across seven reservoirs totals 1,19,231 million litres. This represents a stark decrease compared to previous years, with usable water stocks recorded at 16.78% on the same date in 2023 and just 12.92% in 2022.

🚰 मुंबईला पाणीपुरवठा करणाऱ्या ७ जलाशयांचा आज सकाळी ६ वाजेपर्यंतचा अहवाल

The seven reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai—Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar, and Tulsi—are located across Mumbai, Thane, and Nashik districts. Mumbai's daily water requirement ranges from 4,000 to 4,500 million litres. These lakes collectively have a total capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres. According to the latest BMC data, the water levels stand at 19.66% in Tansa, 24.45% in Modak Sagar, 14.83% in Middle Vaitarna, and 29.24% in Tulsi Lake, reflecting varied levels of their full capacities.

According to the release, out of the gross useful contents of Bhatsa, 5,75,700 million litres are allocated for MCGM (Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai) usage. Additionally, the Maharashtra government has sanctioned 1,37,000 million litres of water from Bhatsa and 91,130 million litres from the Upper Vaitarna dam for Mumbai's usage this season.

