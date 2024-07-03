Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Partly Cloudy Sky with Moderate Rain Across City and Suburbs

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a partly cloudy sky with occasional moderate rainfall expected in both the city and suburbs. Temperatures are anticipated to hover around 33°C for the maximum and 25°C for the minimum.

In mid-June, India experienced below-average rainfall, resulting in a total precipitation of 147.2 mm, compared to the normal 165.3 mm for the month. This marks the seventh lowest June rainfall since 2001. According to the IMD, this is the third consecutive year that the southwest monsoon has covered the entire country ahead of schedule.

