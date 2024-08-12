Mumbai Water Stock Set to Reach Full Capacity as Lakes Near Maximum Levels

Mumbai’s water stock is projected to hit 100 percent capacity with a few more significant rainfalls. At present, five of the city’s seven supply lakes are at full capacity, while the remaining two are at over 86% and 90%, respectively.

Due to substantial rainfall in the catchment areas, Upper Vaitarna Lake, which has the highest capacity, has filled to 87%. Four of the seven lakes overflowed last month, and one more reached its capacity earlier this month.

Modak Sagar, Tansa, Vihar, and Tulsi lakes have reached 100 percent capacity, while the water levels in Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, and Bhatsa lakes are approaching the 90 percent mark. As of now, Upper Vaitarna, the largest among the lakes, holds 86.7 percent of its total capacity.

The gates of both Middle Vaitarna and Bhatsa lakes were opened earlier this month to release excess water. The current water stocks in these lakes are at 97.44 percent and 90.18 percent of their total capacity, respectively.

After experiencing scanty rainfall in June, consistent downpours in July, and substantial rainfall in the first few days of August, the catchment areas of the seven lakes have seen a significant increase in water levels.

As of the morning of August 12, Mumbai's total water stock was recorded at 1,339,601 million liters, which is 92.55 percent of the total capacity. At the same time last year, the water stock stood at 1,346,422 million liters, or 93.03 percent.

Following the adequate replenishment of water stocks in the dams, the civic body has lifted the water cut that was imposed in the first week of June.

The city withdraws 3,950 million liters daily (MLD) from the seven lakes, while the actual demand is around 4,500 MLD.

Water stocks:

2024: 1339601 ML or 92.55 % of total capacity

2023: 1346422 ML or 93.03 % of total capacity

Useful water stocks in seven lakes:

Upper Vaitarna: 86.70 %

Modak Sagar: 100 %

Tansa: 98.49 %

Middle Vaitarna:97.44 %

Bhatsa: 90.18 %

Vehar: 100 %

Tulsi: 100 %