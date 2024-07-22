Mumbai Water Stocks Surge 8% as Rainfall Boosts Reservoir Levels

Mumbai's water reserves have surged by 8 percent over the past three days following substantial rainfall in the catchment areas of the city's seven lakes. Water levels have now reached nearly 50 percent of capacity. Notably, Tulsi Lake, one of these reservoirs, overflowed last week. After a dry June, consistent rainfall in July has led to a 5.91 percent increase in overall water stocks, which currently stand at 47.29 percent.

Four of the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai have now filled more than 50 percent due to the good rainfall in July. Currently, the water stocks in the seven lakes stand at 684,440 million liters, which is 39.23 percent of total capacity. At the same time last year, the water stock was 688,142 million liters or 47.52 percent.

The useful content in Modak Sagar, Tansa, and Vihar is above 50 percent. However, Upper Vaitarna, which has the maximum capacity to hold water, is just 13.53 percent filled. Tulsi Lake, the smallest among the seven lakes with a total useful content of 8,046 million liters, overflowed last week.

In the last week of May, the water levels in all seven lakes supplying water to the city collectively dipped below 10 percent, prompting the civic body to impose a 5 percent water cut initially, which was later increased to 10 percent. Currently, the city is drawing on reserved water from Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna to meet demand.

The city currently receives 3,850 million liters per day (MLD) from the seven lakes, while the actual demand is around 4,500 MLD.

Water stocks:

2024: 684440 ML or 47.29% of total capacity

2023: 688142 ML or 47.54 % of total capacity

Total rainfall in seven lakes: