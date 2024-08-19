Mumbai Water Supply Crisis: Bandra, Khar, and Santacruz Continue to Face Shortages Despite BMC Repairs

Residents in areas including Bandra, Khar, Santacruz, Khotwadi, and Khar Danda are still grappling with water shortages. Despite ongoing efforts by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to address leakages and restore normal supply, issues persist. Many regions are experiencing low water pressure, and concerns about contaminated water remain, particularly in Khar Danda and Gazdhar Bandh.

Complaints of water shortage persist across various locations in the H-West ward. Former corporator Asif Zakaria highlighted that the ongoing scarcity of drinking water is impacting countless lives.

According to a report of TOI, “We get a meagre supply of water, between 5.45 pm to around 6.45 pm, which is contaminated, dark in colour, and has foam. We cannot even use it for washing clothes. Thereafter, we get water, which is clear, at around 9 pm, but it is hardly for about 10 minutes,” said Anita Sharma, a resident of Patilpada, Khardanda.

Chintamani Niwate, a Shiv Sena leader from the Bandra West constituency, reported, “The BMC asserts that leakages at Pali Hill and China Gate have been repaired, with one location still pending. The BMC Hydraulic Engineer claims that 115 MLD of water is allocated to the H-West ward, but the ward reports receiving only 105, 103, and occasionally 100 MLD.”