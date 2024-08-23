Mumbai: Water Supply in Andheri East, Bandra East, and G-North Likely Affected Due to Pipeline Burst in Aarey Colony (Watch Video)

Mumbai: Water Supply in Andheri East, Bandra East, and G-North Likely Affected Due to Pipeline Burst in Aarey Colony (Watch Video)

Mumbai, August 23: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation told news agency PTI that water supply to some areas of central and western Mumbai was likely to be affected as a major pipeline burst in the Aarey Colony area around noon on Friday.

An official said an 1800-mm-diameter pipeline bringing water to the city from Tansa Lake in Thane district burst in Gautam Nagar locality around 12.45 p.m.

Pipeline Burst in Mumbai's Aarey Colony Area

He added that the water supply to K-East (Andheri East), H-East (Bandra East), and G-North (Dharavi and Sion) wards was likely to be affected.

As a torrent of water gushed out from the pipeline, the valves were closed so that water was not wasted, the official said.

