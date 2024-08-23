Mumbai: Water Supply in Andheri East, Bandra East, and G-North Likely Affected Due to Pipeline Burst in Aarey Colony (Watch Video)

Mumbai, August 23: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation told news agency PTI that water supply to some areas of central and western Mumbai was likely to be affected as a major pipeline burst in the Aarey Colony area around noon on Friday.

An official said an 1800-mm-diameter pipeline bringing water to the city from Tansa Lake in Thane district burst in Gautam Nagar locality around 12.45 p.m.

Also Read | Mumbai: Water Supply Disruptions Expected in City and Suburbs Due to Pipeline Leak in Powai.

Pipeline Burst in Mumbai's Aarey Colony Area

#Mumbai: Residents in several parts of the Western Suburbs and City are expected to experience water supply disruptions following a major leak in the 1800mm diameter #Tansa (West) main pipeline near #Powai. #WaterSupply from the affected pipeline has been halted. pic.twitter.com/88jPSkP3J8 — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) August 23, 2024

He added that the water supply to K-East (Andheri East), H-East (Bandra East), and G-North (Dharavi and Sion) wards was likely to be affected.

As a torrent of water gushed out from the pipeline, the valves were closed so that water was not wasted, the official said.