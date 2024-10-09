Mumbai Weather Update: Light to Moderate Rainfall Expected Today, Air Quality Drops to 'Unhealthy' Levels

Mumbai residents woke up to cloudy skies today, with weather reports indicating that significant rain is forming offshore. Authorities are advising people to take umbrellas when heading to work. light to moderate rain is expected to start in South Mumbai, especially along the Dadar-Worli area. This weather is likely to spread to nearby suburbs in the coming hours.

Local weather experts have cautioned that the rain may come with strong winds, urging commuters to be careful while traveling. The city is on alert for possible disruptions in traffic and public transportation, as it frequently experiences heavy monsoon rains.

Update 8:20 AM - Light to moderate rains will start in South Mumbai near Dadar-Worli stretch, likely to cover adjoining suburbs soon. #MumbaiRains — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) October 9, 2024

Significant Drop in Air Quality Level

Mumbai's air quality has raised serious public health concerns as several areas are now classified under "very poor" levels on the Air Quality Index (AQI). According to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) SAMEER app, Mumbai’s overall AQI was recorded at 121 on Monday and improved slightly to 115 on Tuesday, which falls within the 'moderate' category. However, many parts of the city still reported AQI levels in the ‘poor’ range, indicating deteriorating air conditions.

The recent decline in air quality has been attributed to dry weather and moisture-laden winds that have carried stagnant pollutants. At Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the AQI for particulate matter (PM 2.5) was measured at 112 on October 2 but worsened dramatically by Tuesday, fluctuating between 187 and 231. This steep decline reflects a rapid deterioration in air quality. Meanwhile, Shivaji Nagar in Govandi recorded the highest AQI values in the city on Tuesday, ranging from 266 to 269, making it the worst affected area. Just a day earlier, on Monday, Shivaji Nagar and BKC had AQI readings of 133 and 115, respectively.

How AQI Readings Are Categorized?

0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and above 400 (severe). In light of these alarming readings, Sumaira Abdulali, founder and convenor of Awaaz Foundation, urged residents to take precautions via a post on X (formerly Twitter). She advised, “PM 2.5 hits unhealthy levels. It's best to stay indoors as much as possible. Wear a mask if you need to go outside and avoid physical activities outdoors. If you have an air purifier, keep it inside. Use ventilation wisely and stay hydrated.”