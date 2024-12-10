Mumbai Weather Update: City Enjoys a Winter-Like Morning as Temperatures Dip to 23°C on December 10

Mumbaikars are enjoying a refreshing start to Tuesday morning. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience mainly clear skies, with a high of 31 degrees Celsius and a low of 16 degrees Celsius. The pleasant weather is expected to continue throughout the day, with no unexpected disturbances.

Mumbaikars are enjoying a refreshing start to Tuesday morning. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience mainly clear skies, with a high of 31 degrees Celsius and a low of 16 degrees Celsius. The pleasant weather is expected to continue throughout the day, with no unexpected disturbances. As temperatures rise in the afternoon, it's advisable to stay hydrated and wear light, comfortable clothing to cope with the heat. Sunrise was at 7:00 AM, and the sun will set at 6:02 PM, providing the city with approximately 11 hours of daylight.

Looking ahead, the weather in Mumbai will remain mostly clear over the next few days. On December 11, temperatures will range between 17 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius, with similar conditions continuing on December 12, when temperatures are expected to rise slightly to between 19 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius. The forecast for December 13 and 14 also indicates clear skies, with temperatures reaching a high of 32 degrees Celsius.

In terms of air quality, Mumbai's levels have been improving compared to the past few weeks. Today's Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 104, indicating a moderate level.

