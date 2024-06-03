Mumbai Weather Update: City to Experience Partly Cloudy Skies with High Humidity, Maximum Temperature Reaching 35°C

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai has issued a forecast indicating partly cloudy conditions in the city on Monday, with temperatures peaking around 35 degrees Celsius. However, residents should brace for potential discomfort outdoors, as the relative humidity is projected to hover around 69%.

Temperature fluctuations are expected, ranging between 28 and 35 degrees Celsius, accompanied by haze and moderate wind speeds of up to 8 km/h.

According to the forecast, the next 48 hours will see cloudy skies and the temperature will remain between 28 and 34 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35.2 degrees Celsius, with a relative humidity of 62%.

Navi Mumbai will see a similar weather pattern on Monday with the maximum temperature expected to be 34 degrees Celsius. In the next 48 hours, the city will have partly cloudy skies with possibilities of light rain.

