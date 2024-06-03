Thane Weather Update: Partly Cloudy Skies with Thunderstorms Expected This Week

Thane residents are advised to brace themselves for a blend of partly cloudy skies and thunderstorms expected over the forthcoming days, as per the latest weather prognosis. From Monday to Wednesday (June 3rd - 5th), the forecast indicates partly cloudy conditions with daytime temperatures peaking at approximately 35-36°C. Meanwhile, nighttime temperatures are anticipated to remain steady around 28-29°C during this period.

However, the weather pattern is expected to change starting Thursday, 6th June. That day brings a possibility of development of thunder and lightening along with partly cloudy skies and a high of 35°C and a low of 28°C.

Also Read| Odisha Heatwave Claims 45 Lives in 24 Hours, Pushing Nationwide Toll Over 200.

The forecast then calls for generally cloudy conditions with thundery development on both Friday, 7th June and Saturday, 8th June. Maximum temperatures on those two days will be 34°C. Whereas, the minimum temperature will be 27°C on 7th June and 26°C on 8th June.

While the early part of the week had highs around 36°C, the arrival of increased cloudiness and thunderstorms coincided with maximum temperatures dropping by 2-3 degrees Celsius to only 34-35°C for the weekend.

