Odisha Heatwave Claims 45 Lives in 24 Hours, Pushing Nationwide Toll Over 200

The suspected heatstroke death toll across the country has surpassed 200, as Odisha recorded an additional 45 fatalities, bringing its total to 141. In the past 24 hours, Bihar's Aurangabad district also reported one casualty, with a constable on poll duty succumbing to suspected heatstroke.

The nationwide toll reached 211 on Sunday. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a likelihood of decreased intensity of heatwave conditions over northwest, central, and eastern India in the coming three days. The Odisha government confirmed that among the 45 deaths reported within the last 24 hours, post-mortem examinations determined 26 to be caused by heatstroke.

The western region of Odisha has witnessed a significant surge in suspected heatwave-related fatalities, with Sundargarh district bearing the brunt of the impact. Over the span of three days, the district reported a staggering 35 suspected heatstroke deaths. According to Ashutosh Kulkarni, the additional district magistrate of Sundargarh, post-mortem examinations have confirmed that six of these deaths were indeed caused by sunstroke.

Also Read| India Weather Update: Decrease in Heatwave Severity Expected Across Country in Next Three Days.

According to a report of TOI, In Balangir district, 20 suspected sunstroke deaths have been reported, with four cases confirmed as due to heat-related illnesses. Investigations are currently underway for the remaining 16 cases. Additionally, Sambalpur district reported 18 suspected cases of sunstroke. "While post-mortem examination was done on seven suspected sunstroke deaths, five were confirmed due to sunstroke. Reports of eleven other cases are awaited," said Sambalpur collector Akshay Sunil Agrawal.

The IMD forecasts that heatwave conditions are expected to persist in five western districts of Odisha until Wednesday. Additionally, hot and humid weather is anticipated to prevail in coastal districts until the onset of the southwest monsoon in the state, as per sources from the IMD. Despite this, certain areas in Odisha experienced Norwester rains accompanied by lightning and strong winds.

