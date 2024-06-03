India Weather Update: Decrease in Heatwave Severity Expected Across Country in Next Three Days

The meteorological department has forecasted a decrease in the severity of heatwave conditions across the nation in the upcoming three days. Fatehpur, located in Uttar Pradesh, registered the highest temperature in the country, peaking at 46.2 degrees Celsius. Sirsa in Haryana and Ganganagar in Rajasthan experienced scorching temperatures at 45.4 degrees Celsius, closely followed by Jhansi and Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, both recording 45.2 degrees Celsius. Additionally, Prithvipur in Madhya Pradesh and Bhiwani in Haryana observed temperatures of 45.1 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD, heatwave conditions across northwest, central, and east India are expected to persist but with diminished severity over the next three days.

In the national capital, the maximum temperature reached 42.8 degrees Celsius, which is two notches above the seasonal average. Specific areas within Delhi experienced even higher temperatures: Aya Nagar in south Delhi recorded 43.4 degrees Celsius, Ridge reached 43.7 degrees Celsius, and Palam recorded 43.5 degrees Celsius.

Parts of Rajasthan experienced light rain accompanied by thundershowers. The meteorological department has forecasted further light to moderate rain in areas spanning Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, and Jodhpur divisions. Radheshyam Sharma, Director of the Jaipur Meteorological Department, stated that the maximum temperature is anticipated to remain below 45 degrees Celsius in the upcoming days, offering relief from the prevailing heatwave.

"Today, maximum temperatures have fallen by 3-4 degrees Celsius over some parts of East Madhya Pradesh; by 2-3 degrees Celsius in some parts of interior Odisha, Vidarbha, Punjab and by 1-2 degrees Celsius over some parts of Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh & adjoining East Rajasthan," it said.

The weather office reported maximum temperatures ranging between 43-45 degrees Celsius across certain areas of north Rajasthan, south Haryana, Delhi, north Madhya Pradesh, and southeast Madhya Pradesh. Temperatures ranging from 41-43 degrees Celsius were recorded over many parts of Punjab, remaining areas of Haryana, Delhi, south Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, as well as some parts of west Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Telangana, and south Interior Odisha.

Additionally, the weather office forecasted hot and humid conditions to persist over isolated pockets of Bihar from June 2-4, Konkan & Goa on June 2-3, and Odisha on June 5-6.

