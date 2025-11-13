Mumbai Weather Update: City Witnesses Cool Breeze, AQI Remains in Unhealthy Category

Mumbaikars witness cool breeze and unhealthy air on Thursday morning, November 13. Residents feel a sense of winter arrival after sweaty weather due to high humidity during the day. However, the AQI in the city remain unhealthy due to a layer of thick smog seen near the coastline.

The economic capital of India is likely to see clear skies today, with daytime temperature will be around 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature in the evening likely to drop to 19 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The overall AQI on Thursday morning remained 233, which falls under the unhealthy category. Wadala Truck Terminal recorded the worst air quality with 405 AQI, while Colaba (305) and Mazgaon (295) also reported severe to unhealthy air conditions. The Bandra-Kurla Complex (287) and Deonar (270).

In the western suburb, AQI is slightly better, Jogeshwari (120) and Malad West (133) were classified as poor, while Santacruz East (137), Kandivali East (160) and Borivali East (163).

Meanwhile, a cold wave warning has been issued by the weather department in some states, including Kerala. Cyclonic circulations are active in three places over the country. One of them is moving towards Tamil Nadu from the Bay of West Bengal. Also, another cyclonic circulation has formed in Haryana and the third has been found around Assam. The temperature across the country is likely to drop by another three degrees in the next 5 days.

The minimum temperature in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Thane, Vasai-Virar, Kalyan and Dombivli areas will remain between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius for the next few days.