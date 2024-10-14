Mumbai Weather Update: Cloudy Skies and Light Rain and Thunderstorm Expected by Evening, Yellow Alert for Thane, Raigad, and Palghar

Mumbai has been experiencing light to moderate evening showers over the past few days, and the weather forecast indicates that similar conditions are expected today as well. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy skies for the evening, with a chance of light rainfall. Citizens are advised to carry umbrellas to be prepared for any rain during their commute.

Meanwhile, The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and the nearby districts of Thane, Raigad, and Palghar, warning of potential thunderstorms, lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph in isolated areas. This alert is in place for October 15, with similar weather conditions expected today.

Powerful Thunderstorm about to hit KDMC, Ulhasnagar,Badlapur⚠️⚡️



Additionally, Mumbai's air quality remains in the 'good' category, with an AQI of 66 recorded on October 14. Despite some haze, the city continues to enjoy relatively low pollution levels. Neighboring regions like Navi Mumbai and Thane have also reported good air quality, with AQI levels of 56 and 52, respectively. However, Kherwadi's AQI, though still within the 'good' range, stood highest at 97. In response to increasing air pollution concerns, particularly at construction sites, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has updated its guidelines. They plan to deploy ward-level squads to monitor construction projects and ensure compliance. Sensor-based pollution monitoring systems will be installed at all construction sites to immediately address any breaches in pollution limits.