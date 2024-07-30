Mumbai Weather Update: Cloudy Skies, Moderate Rain Likely in City and Suburbs Today; Water Level in Lakes at 92%

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather forecast for Tuesday, July 30, expecting a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs.

The city's temperature is 27.91 degrees Celsius. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.77 degrees Celsius and 28.35 degrees Celsius, respectively. The humidity is 86%, and the wind speed is 86 km/h.

🗓️ ३० जुलै २०२४



⛈️☔ मुंबई शहर व उपनगरात ढगाळ वातावरणासह मध्यम स्वरूपाचा पाऊस कोसळण्याची शक्यता आहे.



🌊 भरती - सायंकाळी - ०६:५६ वाजता - ३.२४ मीटर



ओहोटी - (उद्या - दि.३१.०७.२०२४) मध्यरात्री - ०२:०१ वाजता - १.२० मीटर



🌊 भरती - (उद्या - दि.३१.०७.२०२४) सकाळी - ०९:१८ वाजता -… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 30, 2024

Average Rainfall From July 29 to July 30 till 8 AM:

Central Mumbai (CT): 11 mm

Eastern Suburbs (ES): 22 mm

Western Suburbs (WS): 11 mm

High Tide: 3.24 meters at 6:56 PM today and 3.75 meters at 9:18 AM tomorrow (July 31).

The Low Tide is 1.20 meters at 2:01 AM tomorrow (July 31) and 2.32 meters at 3:09 PM tomorrow (July 31).

Mithi River Level: Currently at 1.0 meters.

Also Read | Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory Ahead of Nehru Planetarium Event on July 30 and 31 in Worli; Check Diversions.

As of 6:00 AM on July 30, 2024, the latest report from the Master Control Centre at Bandue Complex provides a comprehensive update on the water levels and overflow status of various lakes serving Mumbai and surrounding areas.

🚰 मुंबईला पाणीपुरवठा करणाऱ्या ७ जलाशयांचा आज सकाळी ६ वाजेपर्यंतचा अहवाल

---

🚰 Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till 6am today.#MumbaiRains#MyBMCUpdatepic.twitter.com/wKMK6C4PJ7 — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 30, 2024

The city's water supply situation has improved significantly due to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas. According to the latest report from the Hydraulic Engineer's Department, most of the lakes supplying water to Mumbai are overflowing. All major lakes, including Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vehar, and Tulsi, have recorded substantial increases in water levels compared to the previous year.

Modak Sagar, Tansa, Vehar, and Tulsi lakes have already started overflowing. The total useful content of all lakes has reached 1,086,376 million liters, which is significantly higher than the previous year's figure of 1,070,842 million liters.