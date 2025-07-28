Mumbai Weather Update: Cloudy Skies, Moderate Rainfall Expected Across City and Suburbs

Mumbai is experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall from past few day which is likely to continue. On July 28th weather depratment has predicted cloudy skies and moderate spells of rain. According to latest weather and tide information rainfall remained modest in most parts of the city. City's temperatures will be between 26.9degree and 28.7 degree Celsius. Mumbai suburbs like Thane, Palghar to receive moderate rains today as well. AQI.in reports a 95% chance of rain today. Overcast skies and wet roads may affect commutes, so motorists should drive carefully.

Mumbai experienced heavy rainfall in past few days which led to disruption of local services and overall transport system waterlogging caused disruptions and train delays in several areas. However, the Meteorological Department forecasts only light showers in Mumbai today, with moderate rain expected in Navi Mumbai and Thane. No special warning has been issued, but the administration advises citizens to carry umbrellas and limit outings due to potential increased rainfall intensity in the afternoon.

Palghar district's weather is expected to improve today, with only isolated heavy showers anticipated after recent heavy rains. While an orange alert has been lifted for Konkan, a yellow alert remains in effect for Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, where heavy to very heavy rains are possible. Rain is also expected in Raigad district, but no specific warning has been issued.