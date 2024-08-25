Mumbai Weather Update: Forecast Predicts Continued Downpours and Cooler Weather

After a significant break, the monsoon has returned to Mumbai and other districts of Maharashtra from Friday night. On Saturday morning, widespread rains began to cover Mumbai, with the eastern and western suburbs receiving more rainfall compared to the city center. The clouds that thickened since morning continued to bring rain until late at night. With heavy rain expected to continue in Mumbai on Sunday, the day will likely be cooler for residents.

In addition to Mumbai, regions like Marathwada, West Maharashtra, and Khandesh, along with the entire Konkan area, received substantial rainfall. Reservoir levels in the dams have risen, with many now 80 percent full. Discharge was released from Ujani, Mula, and Gangapur Dams on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has warned that the rain will persist for another two days.

Rained heavily in interior MMR during midnight hours, It's a perfect rainy morning for Mumbai. Happy Rainy Sunday, Mumbaikars! 😍⛈️

More heavy rains on the way #MumbaiRainshttps://t.co/JgUqFJzeQD — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) August 25, 2024

In the last 24 hours, heavy rain was recorded in the districts of Jalgaon, Dhule, Nandurbar, and Nashik. A discharge of 7,413 cusecs from Nashik's Gangapur Dam has caused the Godavari River to flood. In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, residents experienced heavy rains on Friday night and throughout Saturday, marking the first significant downpour since June. The city recorded 21.6 mm of rain on Saturday afternoon. Heavy rainfall was also reported in 11 mandals of Beed district over the past 24 hours, causing an alternate bridge in Pangri to wash away. In Hingoli district, two mandals of Vasmat taluka received heavy rainfall.

Parbhani district witnessed heavy rains in seven mandals, leading to roads turning into drains, while discharge was released from Mudgal Dam. In Nanded district, the Vishnupuri project, which is at 96 percent water storage capacity, saw one gate of Vishnupuri and three gates of Limboti being opened. In Dharashiv district, heavy rainfall was recorded in Vashi, Kalamb, Dharashiv, and Tuljapur talukas.

Meanwhile, a crack appeared on the Rajapur-Kolhapur Road, causing concerns. Thane, Konkan, Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur, Pune, and Solapur districts also received heavy rainfall along with Mumbai. Anushukura Ghat on the Rajapur-Kolhapur route, which connects Western Maharashtra with Konkan, collapsed around 5 a.m. on Saturday, leading to the closure of the ghat road. Discharges are ongoing from Veer Dam into the Nira River and from Ujani Dam into the Bhima River, with both dams now completely filled.