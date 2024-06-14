Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rain Expected Across City For Next Two Hours

Mumbai and its surrounding areas are bracing for heavy rainfall over the next two hours, with the southern and western suburbs expected to experience downpours before 8 am. Residents of Thane and the central suburbs are advised to prepare for rain showers beginning after 9 am. Authorities are urging the public to carry umbrellas and exercise caution while commuting or engaging in outdoor activities during this period.

Looking ahead today, June 14, 2024, Mumbai is scheduled to experience another high tide, albeit of lesser intensity, measuring at 2.99 meters at 05:15 hours. Following this, a low tide of 1.97 meters is predicted at 23:36 hours, signaling a gradual subsiding of the water levels.

Additionally, the weather agency issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad for the week, indicating thunderstorms with lightning, heavy rainfall, gusty winds in isolated areas and moderate rain activity from Wednesday through the weekend.