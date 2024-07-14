Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall With Gusty Winds in City and Suburbs; IMD Issues Red Alert for Maharashtra

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the city and its suburbs are bracing for heavy to very heavy rainfall today (July 14), with the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. IMD also warns of occasional gusty winds reaching speeds of 45-55 kmph.

The weather department also raised a red alert for several regions of Maharashtra on Sunday, July 14, predicting extremely heavy rainfall in the area. Mumbai is already facing waterlogging in various parts of the city.

#WATCH Maharashtra: Traffic jam seen on Western Express Highway amid rain and waterlogging at several places in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/0bGq2TwPoN — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2024

Overnight rainfall affected the Andheri Subway and several areas, including the flight services at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The heavy downpour also caused severe traffic jams on the Western Express Highway.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Waterlogging can be seen in several places in Mumbai as the city witnessed heavy rainfall. Visuals from gate no. 8 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. pic.twitter.com/7ECajv0BxB — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2024

The weather bureau also issued a Nowcast warning for intense rains at isolated places in the districts of Raigad and Thane for the next 3 to 4 hours on Sunday. "Intense spells of rain are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Raigad and Thane during the next 3-4 hours," IMD Mumbai said in the early hours of Sunday, ANI reported.

High Tide Timings in Mumbai:

0522 hrs – 3.17 meters

1714 hrs – 3.52 meters

Low Tide Timings:

1047 hrs – 2.35 meters

2357 hrs – 1.60 meters

As per the IMD, the maximum and minimum temperatures in Mumbai are expected to be around 29 and 24 degrees Celsius.