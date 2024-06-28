Mumbai Weather Update: High Tide Alert Issued, Check Timings And Climate Forecast For 28th June

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Mumbai predicts that there will be moderate to heavy rainfall on 28th June. The weather is currently cloudy in the city and its surrounding areas. Periodic rain showers are expected all day, with temperatures varying between around 32°C and 25°C.

Here are High Tide and Low Tide Timings

Tide Timings

High Tide

1649 hrs : 4.20 mtr

0535 hrs : 3.59 mtr (dt 29.06.2024)

...

Low Tide

2318 hrs : 1.40 mtr

1116 hrs : 1.79 mtr (dt 29.06.2024)

Average rainfall from 27.06.2024 0800 hrs to 28.06.2024 0800 hrs:

City: 66.53 mm



ES: 79.65 mm

WS: 59.42 mm